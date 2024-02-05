Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.