Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

