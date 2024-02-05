iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

IPW stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iPower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

