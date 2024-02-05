iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
IPW stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
