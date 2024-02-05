iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

