iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $102.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.89 and a 52-week high of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

