iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.