iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $122.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

