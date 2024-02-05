iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $123.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.