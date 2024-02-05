iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $93.99.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

