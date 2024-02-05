Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.27.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $73.41 on Monday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts expect that Itron will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
