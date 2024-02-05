Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $73.41 on Monday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts expect that Itron will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

