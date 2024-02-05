J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 50,296 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $136.48 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $407,932.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,467,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $407,932.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,467,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

