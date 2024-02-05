J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,249 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

VLO opened at $137.85 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

