J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $320.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $322.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

