J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.31 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MMC opened at $193.36 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.58 and its 200 day moving average is $193.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

