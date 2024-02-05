J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.75 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPLV stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

