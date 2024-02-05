J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

