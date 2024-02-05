J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $14.69 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $256.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

