J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,504 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $57.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $57.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

