J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,609 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $686,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $148.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.49. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

