J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 171,630 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,630 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $94.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $94.94.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.