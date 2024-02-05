J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,639 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $104.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

