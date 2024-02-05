J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,716 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

