J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $21.27 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,273,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cummins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $244.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.50. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

