Jacobs Solutions (J) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at $7.70-$8.20 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.70-8.20 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of J opened at $138.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

