James Hardie Industries (JHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect James Hardie Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JHX. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

