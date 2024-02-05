Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 2.8 %

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $455.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $71.59.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 77.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

