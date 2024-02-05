Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMT opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.