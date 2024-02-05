Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

