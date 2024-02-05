Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 3,174 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $214.99 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.96.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

