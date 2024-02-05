Keybank National Association OH Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.