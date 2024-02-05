Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.96 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

