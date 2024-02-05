Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,204 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NYCB. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %

NYCB opened at $6.04 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.