Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,868 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 495,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GIS opened at $64.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

