Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,421 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 122.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

