Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE KNSL opened at $395.72 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.