Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

