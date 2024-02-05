Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $46.06 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,200,000 after acquiring an additional 697,496 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

