Linde (LIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $407.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

