LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LINKBANCORP in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million.

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $112.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

