LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Shares Set to Split on Friday, February 9th

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

LQR House Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of LQR stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81. LQR House has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $435.00.

Get LQR House alerts:

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LQR House will post -31.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LQR

Insider Activity at LQR House

In other news, CEO Sean Dollinger bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,806,531 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,042.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.