LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 154.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after buying an additional 1,127,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 303.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 326,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 279,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1,914.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 251,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 423.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 211,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

