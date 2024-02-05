LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

LYB stock opened at $92.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

