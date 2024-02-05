Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 11,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $29,611.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,617.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 11,892 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,611.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,617.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 19,500 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $48,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,656,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,006.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,043 shares of company stock valued at $100,005. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

