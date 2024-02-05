Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Critical Comparison

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Match Group and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 11 0 2.65 AppLovin 1 3 13 0 2.71

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.37, suggesting a potential upside of 26.60%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $46.31, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than AppLovin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 19.36% -313.95% 15.06% AppLovin 3.46% 11.48% 3.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Match Group and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.6% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.36 billion 3.02 $361.95 million $2.28 16.41 AppLovin $2.82 billion 5.47 -$192.75 million $0.30 152.87

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. Match Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

