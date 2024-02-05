Mattel (MAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

