MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MXL. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MXL

MaxLinear Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Shares of MXL stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after buying an additional 126,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,698,000 after buying an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,075,000 after buying an additional 319,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after buying an additional 1,716,026 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.