MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2024

StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MXL. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after buying an additional 126,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,698,000 after buying an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,075,000 after buying an additional 319,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after buying an additional 1,716,026 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

