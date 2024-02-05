McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

