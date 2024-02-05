Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 8,383 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 343.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 294.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

