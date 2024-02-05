Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $87.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

