Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $535.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $435.00 to $535.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on META. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

